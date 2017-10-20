Marshawn Lynch hasn’t been talking to media

Getty Images

Here’s an unusual footnote to Thursday night’s ejection of Marshawn Lynch. Apparently, Lynch has not been regularly speaking to the media.

You’re shocked, I know. Lynch has a long history of non-compliance with league rules regarding media access. However, because he voluntarily made himself available to the media at least once before the regular season began, many assumed this year would be different.

It apparently hasn’t been. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Lynch has spoken to reporters only three times since joining the team in April. By rule, he should have made himself available at least 14 times since Week One of the regular season (once after each game, and once during the week).

It’s unclear whether the league will be doing anything about it. He has been fined tens of thousands of dollars in the past, and he has at times shown up for press conferences by repeating phrases like “I’m here so I won’t get fined” and providing short, non-responsive answers until left alone.

With the league currently taking a look at Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s sudden refusal to speak to reporters, it wouldn’t be fair to scrutinize Newton while also giving Lynch a pass. And here’s the most important thing to remember, as it relates to Newton, Lynch, or coaches like Bill Belichick: They get paid what they get paid primarily because people care about watching them do what they do. And the media covers them because people care about hearing more about what they do. And the league gets tremendous free exposure from that dynamic.

It’s a small price to pay for getting a huge price paid to play or coach football. And it really isn’t fair for the league to give one player a pass, especially when plenty would at times prefer not to have to hear questions from people like me.