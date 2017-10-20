Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for shoving official

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game for shoving an official during Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The NFL announced on Friday evening that NFL V.P. of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Lynch that the NFL released. “You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey.”

Runyan also noted that Lynch wasn’t even involved in the skirmish until he chose to get himself involved.

“You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved,” Runyan wrote.

Lynch has the right to appeal the suspension. If he does not successfully appeal, he will miss the Raiders’ October 29 game against the Bills and be allowed to return on Monday, October 30.

18 responses to “Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for shoving official

  1. Good. I’m sick of Lynch and his hate the boss attitude. Don’t speak it’s better for the fans and keep acting up cause I hate the Raiders. Not like you’ve done much on the field anyway.

  2. Bumping a ref gets you the same punishment as a hit that could have ended the career of 2 players.

    Sure. Makes perfect sense………………………………………….

  6. I don’t think we will miss him but I sure do miss latavius Murray at least he would have stayed quiet and done his job I say bench him for the rest of the season unless we have a major injury at running back I’d be willing to bet he lost respect in the locker room

  7. Justice rules this time! It’s a shame these incidents are few and far between 😦 Lynch was just confused, as to when he was supposed to sit/kneel and when he was supposed to be on the field…..

  8. He left the bench and ran across the field like then bumped a ref. Should have been suspended more games to send a message to all the hot heads in the league.

  9. In fairness he pushed blindly then saw it was a ref. His body language instantly said oh crap. He was a zebra. I’m sure Runyan kept that in mind as to why it’s only one game.

  16. We all know the real reason for this suspension. It is because he has been sticking his finger in the league’s eye for a number of years and now the league is extracting their pound of flesh. The league is all too comfortable flexing their authority and here they are doing it again, and during a Friday night news dump. As the league continues it has no regard to fairness when it comes to player discipline it won’t be that much of a leap to question if it hasn’t crept onto the field. Look no further then the recent replay reviews from the Jets-Patriots game and the Raiders-Chiefs games. In each of those games, the league office in New York was the entity responsible for taking away touchdowns under the “clear and convincing evidence” or whatever the current terminology is. The league office is taking greater and greater control of the outcomes of games under the guise of “getting it right.” But when they don’t get it right and change calls made on the field without clear evidence you really need to look at their motivations, especially when they cannot explain why they are changing calls from New York, calls that are made on the field by an experience official looking right at the play.

