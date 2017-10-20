Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for shoving official

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended one game for shoving an official during Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

The NFL announced on Friday evening that NFL V.P. of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Lynch that the NFL released. “You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey.”

Runyan also noted that Lynch wasn’t even involved in the skirmish until he chose to get himself involved.

“You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved,” Runyan wrote.

Lynch has the right to appeal the suspension. If he does not successfully appeal, he will miss the Raiders’ October 29 game against the Bills and be allowed to return on Monday, October 30.