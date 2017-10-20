Mike Pouncey questionable after full practice Friday

Getty Images

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey left last Sunday’s game with a concussion, but his chances of playing against the Jets this Sunday are looking pretty good.

Pouncey was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday, which shows he’s made good progress through the concussion protocol over the course of the week. The team stopped short of calling his presence in the lineup definite by listing him as questionable for the game, but the way things played out suggest he’s on the likely side of that listing.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker probably won’t be joining him. Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said on Thursday that Parker would need to make a Lazarus-like return in order to face the Jets because of the ankle injury and Friday showed no signs of biblical intervention as Parker remained out of practice.

Given the Lazarus comparison, doubtful seems like something of an understatement but that’s the listing that Parker got on Miami’s final injury report of the week.