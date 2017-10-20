NFL asks court for Ezekiel Elliott’s injunction hearing next week

Getty Images

The NFL wants Ezekiel Elliott off the field, and ASAP. The league filed a motion to expedite the injunction hearing in the Southern District of New York before the Cowboys’ game against Washington on Oct. 29, according to Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

As it stands now, the injunction hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 30. That would allow the Cowboys star running back to play not only this week against the 49ers but next week, too.

A U.S. district judge in New York granted Elliott a temporary restraining order Tuesday night, again blocking the NFL’s six-game suspension of Elliott. On Oct. 12, a federal appeals court allowed the NFL to start enforcing the suspension immediately, but that lasted only four days.

The sides head back to court in the coming days to continue their fight.

In the meantime, Elliott will play in his sixth game Sunday. The league suspended him six games Aug. 11.