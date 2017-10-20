NFL is “not looking to make a deal” with Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

A report emerged earlier this week suggesting that the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are talking about settling the litigation that arose from his six-game suspension. On Friday, the league made it clear that there’s nothing to any such talk.

During a Friday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said of the Elliott case, “We’re not looking to make a deal. We’re very confident our arguments will prevail in court later this month.”

Elliott currently has a temporary restraining order that will last until October 30 at the latest, and the presiding judge is expected to conduct a hearing on whether the TRO will become a preliminary injunction, which would block the suspension until the litigation ends.

It’s highly unlikely that the NFL would settle the case. Given the P.R.-driven nature of the personal conduct policy (especially as it relates to players not arrested or charged), the league would much rather hold firm on a six-game suspension and lose in court than be perceived as yielding in any way in its position that Elliott did what he’s accused of doing.