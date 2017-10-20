NFL is “not looking to make a deal” with Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
A report emerged earlier this week suggesting that the NFL and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are talking about settling the litigation that arose from his six-game suspension. On Friday, the league made it clear that there’s nothing to any such talk.

During a Friday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said of the Elliott case, “We’re not looking to make a deal. We’re very confident our arguments will prevail in court later this month.”

Elliott currently has a temporary restraining order that will last until October 30 at the latest, and the presiding judge is expected to conduct a hearing on whether the TRO will become a preliminary injunction, which would block the suspension until the litigation ends.

It’s highly unlikely that the NFL would settle the case. Given the P.R.-driven nature of the personal conduct policy (especially as it relates to players not arrested or charged), the league would much rather hold firm on a six-game suspension and lose in court than be perceived as yielding in any way in its position that Elliott did what he’s accused of doing.

12 responses to “NFL is “not looking to make a deal” with Ezekiel Elliott

  1. The league isn’t going to lose. Ultimately they have final authority over any suspensions, and this will go the same way as the Tom Brady saga. Elliott may end up playing all season, but he will end up suspended next year.

  3. Good he doesn’t deserve anything less than six games. And on the bright side it may teach a young player like him that he can’t do anything he wants and get away with it because he has money and is famous. Sometimes these players need tough discipline to become a better person. Now every Cowboy fan and all the conspericacy theorists can vote thumbs down.

  5. vicksdawgpound says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm
    Good he doesn’t deserve anything less than six games. And on the bright side it may teach a young player like him that he can’t do anything he wants and get away with it because he has money and is famous. Sometimes these players need tough discipline to become a better person. Now every Cowboy fan and all the conspericacy theorists can vote thumbs down.

    Umm, excuse me, but what exactly did he do?

    Do you believe in the tooth fairy, too?

  6. Zeke has been PROVEN INNOCENT over and over. The ONLY person who says otherwise is roger, a proven idiot.
    Dont settle zeke! Counter sue for SLANDER of your name and endorsements!

  7. Translation: “We tried to make a deal, but Zeke’s camp doesn’t want one. So now we’re going to pretend like we’re not interested.”

  8. I never been part of the “Goodell must go” whiners. But given all that is happening with the NFL, it just boggles my mind that they really are considering extending his contract (I honestly believe the deal is done, they are waiting for the right time to announce it.) We always said that as long as the NFL is making money, they owners will keep him– hey, I get it… I’m not mad. But when you start messing w/ ratings, thus the bottom line, I still can’t believe they are not reconsidering extending him.

  10. I’m going to laugh when this goes all the way to next season and the cowboys lose him for the first 6 next year. Just take the suspension now while you’re team sucks dude.

  11. The NFL is going to look bad no matter how it turns out. If the NFL wins, there will be questions a plenty as to how their investigation ended up railroading one of their own players and a sham of an arbitration hearing. If Zeke wins, it will still prove how the NFL’s investigation and arbitration are completely flawed. So, either way the NFL will look bad either way, not good if your trying to improve your ratings.

  12. gogreenbiotch says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    I’m going to laugh when this goes all the way to next season and the cowboys lose him for the first 6 next year. Just take the suspension now while you’re team sucks dude.

    I am going to laugh when Elliott puts his hand on a bible in a federal court and the Columbus PD is brought in to testify that there was no evidence whatsoever, and actually MORE evidence, Tiffany Thompson was attempting to frame Elliott as a scorned lover who is a psycho.

    The NFL tried to settle with Brady, too, and Brady wisely held firm, and exposed the living daylights out of the lying NFL in a court of law for all to see.

    Do you honestly think Goodell can keep cheating like this and it won’t continue to help destroy the league?

    What planet are you people on?

