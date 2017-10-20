NFL reviewing Marshawn Lynch ejection, but no discipline for sitting in stands

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is looking at NFL discipline for running onto the field and shoving an official on Thursday night. But he won’t face league discipline for his actions afterward.

Lynch was spotted sitting in the stands later in the game, a bizarre action for a player who’s been ejected. NFL rules require ejected players to leave the field and sideline area, but NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed today that there’s no league rule against an ejected player moving to the stands after he’s left the field.

Lockhart said that if there’s to be any discipline for that, it would be a “club matter,” meaning the Raiders could discipline Lynch but the league wouldn’t. The Raiders signed Lynch knowing he marches to the beat of his own drummer and they haven’t been inclined to try to rein him in, so it seems unlikely that he’ll face any club discipline.

The league has also confirmed that Lynch’s shove of an official is being reviewed for potential discipline. The typical fine for contact with an official is $30,000 and the typical fine for leaving the bench to enter into a fight is $6,000.