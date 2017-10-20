NFL reviewing Marshawn Lynch ejection, but no discipline for sitting in stands

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is looking at NFL discipline for running onto the field and shoving an official on Thursday night. But he won’t face league discipline for his actions afterward.

Lynch was spotted sitting in the stands later in the game, a bizarre action for a player who’s been ejected. NFL rules require ejected players to leave the field and sideline area, but NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed today that there’s no league rule against an ejected player moving to the stands after he’s left the field.

Lockhart said that if there’s to be any discipline for that, it would be a “club matter,” meaning the Raiders could discipline Lynch but the league wouldn’t. The Raiders signed Lynch knowing he marches to the beat of his own drummer and they haven’t been inclined to try to rein him in, so it seems unlikely that he’ll face any club discipline.

The league has also confirmed that Lynch’s shove of an official is being reviewed for potential discipline. The typical fine for contact with an official is $30,000 and the typical fine for leaving the bench to enter into a fight is $6,000.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL reviewing Marshawn Lynch ejection, but no discipline for sitting in stands

  6. vikings1234 says:
    October 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm
    I would argue that “leaving the bench to enter into a fight” is an exaggeration. I saw no fight.

    I would argue that you’re splitting hairs.

  10. As a Raiders fan I thought it was great to sign Lynch but he has done nothing for us on offense and I would argue that he is the reason we have had division in our locker room I personally think he should be cut or suspended by the team for conduct detrimental to the team and benched for the rest of the season what he did when he went out there to not have Derek Carr’s back but instead to have his cousins back when his cousin was the problem says that he couldn’t care less about our team everything about what he did was selfish and self centered and he may be an Oakland folk hero but he is not a real Raider in my opinion Raider Nation out

  13. He absolutely should have been ejected and a one game suspension seems reasonable, but why on earth would the team further discipline him for sitting in the stands? That makes no sense under any circumstances, but especially in Oakland given the impending move.

  14. As a Raider fan, this kind of nonsense is exactly why I didn’t want him signed. I know why they did it – to keep the locals interested the team but at what cost? He plays like he’s two years removed and now this nonsense.

    This team isn’t good enough to manage this kind of distraction.

  15. He leaves the bench to protect his “cousin”, who plays for the other team and just delivered a late hit on Derek Carr, and he grabs the ref while he’s at it. I would cut this dude so fast, his empty head would spin. It took the starch out of a great walk-off win for the Raiders…then he sits in the stands like it’s a big joke. What an embarrassment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!