No practice for Leonard Fournette, again

After Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette insisted that he’s fine, despite a lower leg injury that looked potentially significant.

Five days later, Fournette hasn’t been fine enough to practice.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Fournette will be listed as not practicing on Friday, due to what turned out to be an ankle injury. At some point, the team will apply a label regarding his potential availability for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis: questionable, doubtful, or out.

Fournette has 596 yards rushing through six career regular-season games.