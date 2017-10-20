No practice for Leonard Fournette, again

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Jaguars running back  Leonard Fournette insisted that he’s fine, despite a lower leg injury that looked potentially significant.

Five days later, Fournette hasn’t been fine enough to practice.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Fournette will be listed as not practicing on Friday, due to what turned out to be an ankle injury. At some point, the team will apply a label regarding his potential availability for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis: questionable, doubtful, or out.

Fournette has 596 yards rushing through six career regular-season games.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “No practice for Leonard Fournette, again

  1. His only knock is he seems to get dinged up here and there. But it’s hard to deny this dudes talent.

  2. While averaging about 200 yds/gm in college in 2015 and 2016, let’s not forget his two stellar performances against Alabama. 2015 – 19 carries 31 yards, 2016 – 17 carries 35 yards. He can be stopped by great run defense.

  3. They should sit him this week. I have seen it so many times – guy rushes back on bum ankle or something – gets 10 carries for 13 yards and maybe gets hurt again.

    Let it heal and let Chris Ivory carry the load and have Fournette back at full strength next week. I dont see him being able to break the long td runs on Sun on a bad ankle – so whats the point of having him in there?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!