Officials shouldn’t “let them play” late in game, if they’re committing fouls

There’s a common misconception in sports like football and basketball that, late in games, officials swallow the whistle and/or bury the flag. Some players and coaches factor that thinking in to their approach to late-game scenarios.

The Chiefs may have done that last night, to their chagrin.

Why should the rules that apply for the first 58 minutes of a game not apply in the last two? (Except for the rules that specifically apply to the last two minutes of a game, of course.) It shows courage and cajones to throw a flag that could ultimately decide a game in the moments that a game is being ultimately decided.

Last night, the officials were willing to do it on three straight plays — one that wiped off a touchdown, one that gave the Raiders a first untimed down, and one that gave them the untimed down that resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Good for the officials to be willing to do it.

Quibble if you will with the rulings, especially on the two calls against the Chiefs. But if officials aren’t going to keep players honest when the game is on the line, the players eventually will pounce, grabbing and tugging and pulling and generally doing things aimed at keeping receivers from getting open that would draw a flag under normal circumstances.