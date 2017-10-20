Officials shouldn’t “let them play” late in game, if they’re committing fouls

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
There’s a common misconception in sports like football and basketball that, late in games, officials swallow the whistle and/or bury the flag. Some players and coaches factor that thinking in to their approach to late-game scenarios.

The Chiefs may have done that last night, to their chagrin.

Why should the rules that apply for the first 58 minutes of a game not apply in the last two? (Except for the rules that specifically apply to the last two minutes of a game, of course.) It shows courage and cajones to throw a flag that could ultimately decide a game in the moments that a game is being ultimately decided.

Last night, the officials were willing to do it on three straight plays — one that wiped off a touchdown, one that gave the Raiders a first untimed down, and one that gave them the untimed down that resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Good for the officials to be willing to do it.

Quibble if you will with the rulings, especially on the two calls against the Chiefs. But if officials aren’t going to keep players honest when the game is on the line, the players eventually will pounce, grabbing and tugging and pulling and generally doing things aimed at keeping receivers from getting open that would draw a flag under normal circumstances.

 

11 responses to “Officials shouldn’t “let them play” late in game, if they’re committing fouls

  2. Of course they shouldn’t that’s just fat Andy crying about not being able to close out the W last night.

  3. I think fans just want the refs to get it right. Last night the Chiefs/Raiders game was a night in which they failed – DPI/OPI, face mask, holding, etc. This officiating team won’t get picked for the post season.

  4. Seems like this year every article I read by Florio makes me angry. Finally though, one I totally agree with. Makes 0 sense for any calls to change simply because of the time of the game. A hold is a hold and a PI, a PI. That said, the officials do need to make the correct calls all game long, something that definitely has been lacking.

  6. Yes congrats, refs. There are 3,600 seconds and a game and you were solid for 16 of them. Keep up the great work, guys.

    I’m still laughing at the unnecessary roughness or roughing the passer call (forget what they called but it wasn’t either one of those) on Carr when he ran a QB draw with nobody in the backfield, wasn’t down by contact, no whistles had blown, and the refs threw a flag.

    Overall, it was one of the worst officiating performances of the season.

  7. Exactly. Reid was complaining that the officials should let them play, but did he want them to “let them play” when Crabtree pushed off to get his touchdown with 3 seconds left? He isn’t complaining when his team benefits from the call.

  9. KC fans still crying ahahahahaha!!! that secondary is garbage and got exposed big time last night. but they will complain about the refs instead of Andy burning time out’s again.

  10. The Chiefs absolutely did that last night. They were flopping all night anytime they felt even a little contact. Then, they tried to cheat on the last few plays because they thought the refs wouldn’t call it. Spot on Mike.

  11. I remember someone (don’t recall who) making the same argument after the Har-Bowl when the 9ers were in the red zone with, like, two minutes left in the game with the opportunity to take the lead. There was a big blowout (especially from Jim Harbaugh) about how the Ravens’ DBs would straight up hold the receivers with every pass play, and even one of the commentators (may have been Simms; again, don’t recall) talked about how that late in the game, refs would be more lenient with penalties because it’s almost over and they’re ready to get the game set.

    Seems like last night’s game was the antithesis to that situation, and I agree with ya, Florio, that it’s atrocious to let players do what they want, and despite the fact that it may slow down the game, it should be called right.

