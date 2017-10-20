Raiders set to break ground on new stadium in Las Vegas

Getty Images

While the Raiders earned their best victory of the season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, plans continue to progress regarding their future home in Las Vegas.

According to Richard Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are set to break ground on their new stadium just off the Las Vegas strip on Nov. 13.

“We’re looking forward to start handing out our hard hats and getting people out to work,” said Tommy White, a board member of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The Raiders received clearance from the FAA last month for the chosen stadium site. Due to its vicinity to McCarran International Airport, the site needed to be approved. The site is still awaiting final development agreements from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and Clark County.