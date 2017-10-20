Report: Brandon Browner arrested on drug charges

AP

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner’s probably going to hang onto that first adjective.

According to TMZ, the former Seahawks standout was arrested in Los Angeles for cocaine possession in May. La Verne Police Department records showed Browner was arrested on May 25, and released a few hours later.

Browner was also arrested this offseason on felony charges of communicating threats to a woman.

Of course, the arrests probably aren’t the only reason he’s probably done playing in the league.

The 33-year-old was in camp with the Seahawks again last summer, when they tried to convert him to safety. It didn’t take, and he hasn’t found work since. He did a stint in the West Virginia developmental league this spring as well.

Browner won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2014, and spent the following year with the Saints.