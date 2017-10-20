Report: Marshawn Lynch will appeal suspension

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will appeal his one-game suspension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. A hearing is expected early next week.

The league suspended Lynch for leaving the sideline Thursday night during an on-field skirmish and then shoving an official.

Unless Lynch wins his appeal, he will miss the Raiders’ Oct. 29 game against the Bills.

The Raiders beat the Chiefs without much of a contribution from Lynch on Thursday night. For the season, he has 72 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns this season.