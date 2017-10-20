Report: Packers hoping for Aaron Rodgers’ return Dec. 17

Getty Images

The Packers are hoping quarterback Aaron Rodgers can return for their Dec. 17 game against Carolina, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Demovsky says it “might be a long shot, but they’re hoping.”

Rodgers had surgery Thursday to repair his right collarbone. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday, making him ineligible to play for eight weeks.

The Week 15 game against the Panthers would mark the earliest Rodgers could return.

Of course, the Packers will have to remain in the playoff hunt with Brett Hundley for a Rodgers’ return even to become a possibility.