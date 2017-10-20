Seahawks’ Cliff Avril says he’s not considering retirement

Getty Images

Defensive end Cliff Avril will be placed on injured reserve by the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to recover from a neck injury sustained three weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

While Avril’s status for this season remains highly in doubt, Avril currently doesn’t have plans to walk away from the game completely.

According to Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Avril said he’s not considering retirement and is continuing to explore all of his medical options.

“You might see me at the end of this year,” Avril said.

Avril was injured when he was kicked in the chin by the heel of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett as Avril tried to chase him down from behind. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called the injury a serious stinger but hasn’t elaborated further on the extent of Avril’s injuries. He said on Thursday that it’s still uncertain whether this could be a career-ending type of injury for Avril.

“We have to wait and see on that,” Carroll said. “That’s really up to the doctors and Cliff, and all that kind of stuff. I’m one thousand percent supportive of whatever we need to do here to help him. That’s why we’re taking our time; the IR thing gives him six weeks at least to figure out whatever else we can figure out, but he’s not sure what is best for him right now, and he’s trying to find that out. We’re giving him hopefully a good sense and the comfort that we’re going to support it all the way throughout it and figure out what’s best and do that.”

Avril will miss eight weeks, at least, once Seattle places him on injured reserve. He could return to practice in as little as six weeks if he was cleared to get back on the field. For now, Avril continues to talk with specialists regarding his injury as he seeks to determine a course of action.