Seahawks make it official, place Cliff Avril on IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks made the move official Friday, placing defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve.

He continues to explore his medical options after injuring his neck during an Oct. 1 game against the Colts. He said earlier this week he is not considering retirement.

On injured reserve, Avril will miss at least the next eight games. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he didn’t know whether Avril would return this season.

The team did not make a corresponding roster move but could promote a player off its practice squad before Sunday.