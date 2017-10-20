Seahawks practice fashion in the thigh of beholder

AP

It’s a look that may not work for everybody, but Slick Watts doubtless approves.

The Seahawks have gone old school with their practice gear, as a number of players are participating in a “movement” of wearing short shorts in practice.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks tight end Luke Willson blamed/credited undrafted rookie offensive lineman Jordan Roos with the inspiration to wear 1970s-era NBA shorts in practice, and documented the event (which has even swept up quarterback Russell Wilson).

Coach Pete Carroll even hiked up his pants during practice to get in the spirit, and perhaps its best there’s no visual evidence of that.

Roos said the idea initially came from a “big meathead gym” he works out in back home in Texas.

“Wearing the short shorts has just kind of been my thing,” Roos said. “Sky’s out, thighs out.”

But undrafted rookies rarely make fashion statements, at least on purpose.

“I kind of waited a couple of weeks when I first got here and asked if they could hem a pair of my sweat pants,” Roos said. “But I worked up the courage and said, ‘Hey, this is cool,’ and I did it. I would kind of initially wear them during a walk-through and see if anybody would say anything, and it just kind of took off.”

So far they’re up to 10 players, but Wilson thinks it’s something that will take off.

“We’ve got the core group of guys now,” Willson said. “But I bet by Week 12-14, somewhere in there, we will have, what, the 53 [on the active roster] and the 10 [practice squad] guys, all 63 guys wearing it. That’s what I think.”

We’ll see if it becomes a thing, and if it does, we’re hoping that knee-high tube socks with the stripes at the top are the next innovation.