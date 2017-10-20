Steve Bisciotti happy with direction of Ravens

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 20, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Ravens are 3-3. Could be better. Could be worse.

And while many fans might be unhappy with the team’s leadership on and off the field, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti seems pretty content.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti appeared on the “Ravens Rap” show at a bar, and expressed nothing but confidence in quarterback Joe Flacco, coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Ozzie Newsome.

Bisciotti said “a bunch of people would be happy” if he “fired” a bunch of people, but that would betray his “confidence in their competence.”

“I look at them, and then I look at us as a team, and I don’t think they’re doing anything wrong,” Bisciotti said. “I think a lot of this comes down to, . . . I hate to tell you that all our planning comes down a lot to a bounce of the ball.”

Last week, it bounced off receivers hands for interceptions, which he doesn’t seem willing to pin on Flacco. He mentioned that fans were often “short-term thinkers,” and he tries to not let temporary incidents affect his plans.

“So all I can tell you is that if we had won in overtime [against Chicago], then we all would be on cloud nine,” he said. “We’d be 4-2. We’d be one of the best four teams in the AFC, and everybody would be happy. Instead, we’re in the middle of the pack, one game back.

“If we make the playoffs this year, John Harbaugh will have made the playoffs in seven of 10 years. When I fired Brian Billick, if John walked up there and said, ‘I will be in the playoffs seven of the next 10 years,’ you would’ve said, ‘Hallelujah, God bless you.’ But now because they all came at the same time, then you can say he hasn’t been to the playoffs. So if he doesn’t get to the playoffs in four of the last five years, then the immediate reaction is, ‘Off with his head.’ And yet that would still be 60 percent playoff success.”

He also compared things he’s seeing now to the 2012 Ravens, who won a Super Bowl.

“Go back in your own notes and your own criticisms — they were all the same, and somehow we won a Super Bowl. ‘Ray Lewis is done,’ ‘Ed Reed won’t tackle,’ on and on and on, and then you win a Super Bowl,” Bisciotti said. “Go back and look at every team that finally wins the Super Bowl and go back and read all the prognostications and all the criticisms through the year, and it’s the same every year. So I have a hard time saying that this is a unique year. I don’t see it that way.”

If the Ravens end up winning it all again, the criticism will abate for a moment. But if they don’t make the playoffs, that will be three years in a row, so fans who don’t take the same long view as Bisciotti will remain frustrated.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Steve Bisciotti happy with direction of Ravens

  1. Well, since it’s just a bad bounce of the ball, since it’s been going on for a while, perhaps it’s time to change the ball.

  2. Mara is saying the same thing…I think we’re looking at the play on the field and the owners looking at $$. I want to work for Bisciotti…

  6. He’s got a point. If anyone should be fired it’s the strength and conditioning coach, this team was ravaged with injury before Week 1, and it’s only gotten worse.

    Flacco is clearly playing at less than 100%, but he’s stinking up the joint. There is no sugar coating that. This is a dead team walking, but not to the fault of Harbaugh.

  7. .
    The Ravens have wins over the Bengals, Browns and the EJ Manuel led Raiders. They have home losses to the Steelers and Bears in addition to being annihilated by the Jaguars in London. They’ve hardly been impressive.

    Bisciotti cleverly tried to distract from the present state of affairs by invoking comparisons to a team from 5 years ago. I guess his message is ” Ravens going to the Super Bowl”.
    .

  10. Wow I always thought Biscotti watched the game like a fan and had the same passion. However, he is not being honest about what he’s seeing. Poor QB play, bad drafting, bad O line and horrible offensive game plan day in and day out no matter who the OC is. There isnt a game changer on this team – not one.

    I watch other games just to make sure Im not being crazy in my expectations. But I watch other QB’s complete passes more then 3 yards all over the league.

  11. Still happy with that Flacco contract bruh?

    ———————————————————————————–

    Still happy with Carr’s, or Stafford’s, or Luck’s contract?

    All of whom make more than Flacco and have never won so much as a conference championship.

    You have to pay your QB in todays NFL simple as that.

  13. “Comments like this make me wonder if Bisciotti is an elite owner?”

    Lolz elite owner? I realize that’s sarcasm but the guy was complicit in hiding domestic violence and an accomplice after the fact for doing so. He’s scum.

  14. baltimoresnativeson says:
    October 20, 2017 at 9:15 am
    Still happy with that Flacco contract bruh?

    ———————————————————————————–

    Still happy with Carr’s, or Stafford’s, or Luck’s contract?

    All of whom make more than Flacco and have never won so much as a conference championship.

    You have to pay your QB in todays NFL simple as that.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    False. You pay on the projection, not on the past. The irresponsibility of Ozzie in 2012, destroyed the quality of football in the league, because Flacco had so much leverage.

    Flacco, Luck, Osweiler…It doesn’t matter. None of them have been worth 20 mil per.

    It may not be Sanchez 2009 rookie season bad at 17 mil, but it’s not all that far off in terms of what you’re getting out of the deal.

    A big reason why the product sucks is because Ozzie Newsome was irresponsible. Ironically, it was Kaepernick’s choke job, 4 times at the goal line, to allow for Flacco to even have a SB ring.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!