Todd Gurley on international games: “It needs to stop”

Getty Images

Lest anyone at 345 Park Avenue think Rams running back Todd Gurley isn’t being a good ambassador, he said he likes the idea of playing international games.

But also pointed out the reality of getting to them is a pain in the butt.

The Rams stayed in Jacksonville after last week’s game rather than cross the country again, and flew to London after yesterday’s practice to get ready for Sunday’s “home game” against the Cardinals. Asked about the ability to get into any kind of routine, Gurley made his displeasure clear.

“Terrible,” Gurley said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “They need to stop this, all this stuff. This London, this Mexico City stuff, it needs to stop.”

Of course, it’s not going to stop, and for the Rams in particular. They’re expected to play internationally the next two years, until their new stadium is ready in 2020. That and living on the West Coast means they’ll travel more air miles than any team in the league this year, the second year in a row they’ve earned that honor.

“It’s cool playing over there, don’t get me wrong,” Gurley said of London. “Just more of the long week, messes up a bunch of people’s schedules. I’m pretty sure y’all [the media] wanna be in y’all bed right now, too. But naw, it’s all good. It’ll be love. The fans over there are great.”

While complaining about air travel does make him sound like a sports writer, Gurley’s complaint underscores one of the issues the league will have when/if they try to put a team there full time. The logistics of traveling will be a grind on the players and coaches involved, and that creates an extra layer of competitive advantage issues. Whether the league would consider that over the ability to make more money seems doubtful, so players like Gurley are probably going to have to get used to it.