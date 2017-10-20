Tom Brady: Missed opportunities in passing game hurting team

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has played pretty well this season, but he said Friday that he doesn’t feel he’s been as sharp as he could be during the first six games of the year.

Brady is completing 65.7 percent of his passes for the year, although that number was higher before facing the Jets last weekend. Brady was 20-of-38 in that outing and threw his second interception of the season, which may have been the impetus for a question at Friday’s press conference about how he feels about his accuracy.

“Well I’ve got to hit the open — if the throws are there I’ve got to be able to make them,” Brady said in comments distributed by the team. “It’s disappointing when I don’t. To me it just comes back to technique and fundamentals and making sure everything is working and that’s the consistent daily thing that you’re working on. I’m always working on my accuracy. I wish I hit them all. I’m capable of hitting them all and I need to be able to do that. I said last week that some of these games wouldn’t be as close if I was playing better in the red area. I think some of those missed opportunities in the pass game with me hitting guys would really help our team. Hopefully I can do a better job for this team.”

Brady bounced back from a poor outing in the opener by throwing for 447 yards against the Saints in Week Two. He wasn’t as off against the Jets as he was against the Chiefs, but he’s got another date with an NFC South opponent in the Falcons on tap as he tries to do that better job.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Tom Brady: Missed opportunities in passing game hurting team

  2. What a surprise Terripet is the first to post on a Pats article. At least he’s increased the yardage from 2 yards( his usual comment). Especially funny after the incredible Super Bowl win ,since Tom threw for 466 yards, he would have thrown over 200 passes.
    Last check TB 12 the GOAT was leading in passes over 20
    Yards.
    Hopefully he predicts a Pats loss , since When he does they win.
    Roger that!

  3. terripet says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    Without Julie you can’t throw the 5 yard passes now you have to throw down field and your missing open WRs

    No style points for Brady! What? Style points don’t count? Nevermind then.

    Let’s review, lost his #1 WR (heart of 2 SB wins and toughest player in the NFL), his #2WR (Mitchell) and they are still tied for 1st place in their division and if they win this week they will be tied for best record overall in the conference.

    I know, it hurts.

  4. Cue the idiot trolls who’ll spout nonsense here, rather than appreciate a great quarterback looking to continuously improve to help his team win games. Go figure.

  5. “F Tom. Next week I’ll inflate those things to 16lbs. It’ll be like a rugby game out there.”
    –The deflator 10/17/14

    PS. I really hope the deflator lost the weight he was trying to lose, and I hope he got those free sneakers

  6. I saw it last year in the Texans playoff game,Brady 18-40 187 yards.Man coverage and a 8 man rush at Brady hinders that entire offense.With the exception of Cooks,they have nobody with speed to beat anyone downfield,but they always come up with some way to win a game.This scenario will be interesting as the season plays out.

  7. You can say that again…As much as they’ve scored in spurts, they’ve had poor sustained drives
    so far this year.

    Clock management, control, etc, all need improvement along with Tom’s accuracy, along with playcalling and balance.

    Could be scary based on how they’ve looked so far, which is clearly not subpar, just slightly under-achieving.

  8. 150bigdaddy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    I saw it last year in the Texans playoff game,Brady 18-40 187 yards.Man coverage and a 8 man rush at Brady hinders that entire offense.With the exception of Cooks,they have nobody with speed to beat anyone downfield,but they always come up with some way to win a game.This scenario will be interesting as the season plays out.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Sorry, don’t agree, but that is a playcalling and game managemenbt issue from McDaniels. NE’s offense is famous for playing different ways. It’s comical beyond belief to pretend that Cooks is the only guy who can get open or run.

    LOL

    Hogan is clearly wildly underrated and Dorsett can clearly burn. He was hauled down last week with no flag on Brady’s INT.

    If you know a team will drop 7 and play man, you run delayed draws or kick it out in the flat with the defenders backs to the line of scrimmage. It’s not a personnel, issue. It’s a playcalling issue.

    I am diehard fan for over 35 years now and I’d be the first to tell you McDaniels is overrated.

  9. I think it’s still just different teams are attacking the Patriots in different ways. Everyone sees playing the Patriots as an important game, particularly early in the season, so they have solid game plans. Now that this team has seen more coverages against them and teams are starting to put out more and more game film I think the advantage goes back to the Patriots again and they will start to loosen teams up.

  10. 150bigdaddy says:
    October 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm
    I saw it last year in the Texans playoff game,Brady 18-40 187 yards.Man coverage and a 8 man rush at Brady hinders that entire offense.With the exception of Cooks,they have nobody with speed to beat anyone downfield,but they always come up with some way to win a game.This scenario will be interesting as the season plays out.

    And how did he do against that Texans D this year with JJ not playing?
    378 and 5 tds

  11. “Without Julie you can’t throw the 5 yard passes now you have to throw down field and your missing open WRs”

    Huh. Brady is leading the league in completions of 20+ yards or more in the air. Soooo…..guess he’s doing a lot more hittin’ than missin’

    Lolz

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!