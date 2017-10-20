Tom Brady: Missed opportunities in passing game hurting team

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has played pretty well this season, but he said Friday that he doesn’t feel he’s been as sharp as he could be during the first six games of the year.

Brady is completing 65.7 percent of his passes for the year, although that number was higher before facing the Jets last weekend. Brady was 20-of-38 in that outing and threw his second interception of the season, which may have been the impetus for a question at Friday’s press conference about how he feels about his accuracy.

“Well I’ve got to hit the open — if the throws are there I’ve got to be able to make them,” Brady said in comments distributed by the team. “It’s disappointing when I don’t. To me it just comes back to technique and fundamentals and making sure everything is working and that’s the consistent daily thing that you’re working on. I’m always working on my accuracy. I wish I hit them all. I’m capable of hitting them all and I need to be able to do that. I said last week that some of these games wouldn’t be as close if I was playing better in the red area. I think some of those missed opportunities in the pass game with me hitting guys would really help our team. Hopefully I can do a better job for this team.”

Brady bounced back from a poor outing in the opener by throwing for 447 yards against the Saints in Week Two. He wasn’t as off against the Jets as he was against the Chiefs, but he’s got another date with an NFC South opponent in the Falcons on tap as he tries to do that better job.