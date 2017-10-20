Tyler Eifert not worried about his playing future

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is recovering from his third back surgery and will end this year having missed 41 of a possible 80 games over the course of his NFL career.

That injury history might give some players second thoughts about continuing to play in the future. That’s not the case for Eifert, however.

“No, I’m not [considering retirement],” Eifert said Friday, via ESPN.com. “Doc said I’ll be recovered to 100 percent, so I was happy to hear that.”

While injuries haven’t caused Eifert to reconsider playing, they will have an impact on his future. The tight end will head into 2018 without a contract and it’s hard to imagine anyone committing much to a player who hasn’t been able to stay on the field. Eifert said that his immediate concern is getting well enough to play under the terms of any deal.

“It’s so far away for me right now. I’m just trying to get healthy,” Eifert said. “I’ll do whatever’s best. Just tell me where to play and when.”

Eifert’s past success is the reason some might hope that he can put it together in future, but the injuries loom much larger in the overall picture of his NFL career.