Vikings confirm it’s Case Keenum again this week

Getty Images

The main focus around the Vikings quarterbacks this week was Teddy Bridgewater‘s return to practice 14 months after the severe knee injury that wiped out his 2016 season and called his playing future into doubt.

Bridgewater’s appearance on the field relegated the issue of who would be starting at quarterback into the background, although there wasn’t actually much suspense on that front. Sam Bradford‘s brief return to action against the Bears in Week Five left him back on the shelf with a knee injury and he didn’t join Bridgewater on the practice field.

So it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the Vikings announced on Friday that Case Keenum will be starting against the Ravens. It will be Keenum’s fifth start of the year.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that he believes Bradford will play again this year, although there’s been no hint of a timeline for when that might happen or what the depth chart will look like if Bridgewater’s practice work goes well over the next couple of weeks.