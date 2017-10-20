Washington expects Rob Kelley to play Monday

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden said he expects running back Rob Kelley to play Monday night. Kelley missed last week’s game against the 49ers with a sprained ankle and was limited in practice the past two days.

“He’s doing good,” Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “If he plays, then yes, he will probably be back at number one.”

Kelley has 29 carries for 131 yards in three games this season. He injured his ribs in Week 2.

Samaje Perine serves as Kelley’s backup on early downs, and Chris Thompson plays on third downs. Washington will have Mack Brown active if Kelley can’t play.

Left tackle Trent Williams (knee) and safety D.J. Swearinger did not practice Friday, and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (knee) and Josh Norman (rib) were limited.