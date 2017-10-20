Week Seven injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Seven kicked off on Thursday with a Raiders win and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Buccaneers at Bills

Buccaneers S Josh Robinson (concussion) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are out this week. LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), DE Robert Ayers (knee), LB Lavonte David (ankle), LB Adarius Glanton (hamstring), DE Noah Spence (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (hip), S T.J. Ward (hip) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder), although the team’s already announced Winston will be starting.

The Bills return from their bye week without the help of TE Charles Clay (knee) or LB Ramon Humber (thumb). CB E.J. Gaines (groin), CB Leonard Johnson (hamstring) and WR Jordan Matthews (thumb) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Bears

Panthers S Demetrious Cox (ankle), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), T John Theus (concussion) and RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) have been ruled out. WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), S Kurt Coleman (knee), K Graham Gano (right knee), DE Charles Johnson (groin), C Ryan Kalil (neck) and G Greg Van Roten (shoulder) are questionable, although coach Ron Rivera indicated Benjamin and Gano will play.

WR Markus Wheaton (groin) won’t play for the Bears. CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and LB John Timu (ankle/knee) are listed as doubtful while RB Benny Cunningham (hamstring), C Hroniss Grasu (hand) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) drew questionable tags.

Titans at Browns

Titans RB DeMarco Murray (hamstring), LB Derrick Morgan (abdomen) and TE Delanie Walker (calf) are listed as questionable. S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hamstring) remain out of the lineup.

LB James Burgess (knee) was ruled out by the Browns. WR Kenny Britt (knee/groin), S Jabrill Peppers (toe), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) and CB Jason McCourty (ankle) make up the questionable contingent.

Saints at Packers

The Saints have just two players on their injury report. T Terron Armstead (shoulder) and WR Willie Snead (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

The Packers have more injury issues than that, but are in somewhat better shape than they were when the week began. As long as you ignore Aaron Rodgers‘ absence, of course. LB Ahmad Brooks (back), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring) and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) have been ruled out. G Lane Taylor (ankle) is set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag and three players — CB Davon House (quadricep), C Corey Linsley (back), CB Damarious Randall (hamstring) — are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Colts

The Jaguars head to Indy without the services of C Brandon Linder (illness). RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson (neck) and WR Marqise Lee (knee) are all listed as questionable.

QB Andrew Luck (left shoulder) again headlines the Colts injury report. He’s out along with LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) while TE Darrell Daniels (knee), S T.J. Green (hamstring) and C Ryan Kelly (knee) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals vs. Rams (in London)

The Cardinals will wait until Sunday morning (afternoon in London) before deciding on LB Karlos Dansby (hamstring), RB Andre Ellington (quadricep), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (knee). All five are listed as questionable.

The Rams only have one questionable player — LB Mark Barron (thumb) — and they listed S Cody Davis (thigh) as doubtful to play.

Jets at Dolphins

The Jets ruled out TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and listed DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) as questionable.

The Dolphins have indicated it would take a miracle for WR DeVante Parker (ankle) to play, so he’s listed as doubtful. DE Andre Branch (knee), CB Xavien Howard (ankle), CB Byron Maxwell (foot) and C Mike Pouncey (concussion, hip) are questionable to play.

Ravens at Vikings

It’s a full injury report for the Ravens this week. WR Breshad Perriman (concussion), C Matt Skura (knee), RB Terrance West (calf), TE Maxx Williams (ankle) and LB Tim Williams (thigh) have all been ruled out and WR Chris Matthews (thigh) is likely to join them after being listed as doubtful. DT Carl Davis (thigh), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), S Anthony Levine (thigh), WR Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), T Ronnie Stanley (mouth), WR Mike Wallace (back), TE Benjamin Watson (knee), S Lardarius Webb (knee) and DT Brandon Williams (foot) make up a sizable contingent of questionable players.

The Vikings are without QB Sam Bradford (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (groin) and G Nick Easton (calf) for the second straight week. CB Mackensie Alexander (hip), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring) and T Riley Reiff (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at 49ers

CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is the only player ruled out for the Cowboys. LB Justin Durant (groin) is the only player listed as questionable.

The 49ers ruled out RB Kyle Juszczyk (back) and DE Aaron Lynch (calf). Linebackers Ray-Ray Armstrong (shoulder), Brock Coyle (shoulder), Reuben Foster (ankle) and Dekoda Watson (groin) are all listed as questionable.

Bengals at Steelers

The Bengals head into the AFC North clash without WR Tyler Boyd (knee) and TE Ryan Hewitt (knee). CB Adam Jones (back) is not expected to play after getting a doubtful tag. WR John Ross (knee) and S Derron Smith (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt (back) is out and T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Broncos at Chargers

There won’t be much suspense when the Broncos announce their inactives on Sunday. WR Cody Latimer (knee), QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), LB Corey Nelson (elbow), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), T Donald Stephenson (calf) and T Menelik Watson (calf) have already been ruled out.

No one has been ruled out for the Chargers, but WR Keenan Allen (shoulder), T Joe Barksdale (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder), DT Corey Liuget (back) and S Adrian Phillips (neck, concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Giants

G Luke Joeckel (knee) is out for the Seahawks and CB Jeremy Lane (groin) is doubtful. DE Michael Bennett (heel), DT Nazair Jones (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) and DE Marcus Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Giants ruled out LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quadricep), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), C Weston Richburg (concussion) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) for Sunday. WR Sterling Shepard (ankle) is questionable after missing last week’s game.

Falcons at Patriots

The Falcons have only LB Jordan Tripp (concussion) on their injury report and he’s out for Sunday night.

The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), LB Harvey Langi (back) and CB Eric Rowe (groin). CB Johnson Bademosi (abdomen), TE Jacob Hollister (chest) and LB Elandon Roberts (ankle) are listed as questionable.