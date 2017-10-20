York: Colin Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a formal claim of collusion against the NFL. The NFL wisely hasn’t said much about the pending legal proceeding. On Thursday, however, Kaepernick’s former boss did.

Asked by reporters whether Kaepernick is being “treated fairly” by the league, 49ers CEO Jed York said this, “It’s very difficult for me to say that, with Colin being here for a long period of time. Obviously, there’s the lawsuit that’s going on, so it’s hard for me to get into any details or really share my opinion. But I don’t believe that there’s base to that claim that he’s being blackballed.”

As previously explained, Kaepernick undoubtedly isn’t being blackballed in the classic sense, because the blackball procedure allows only one member of a group to vote to exclude someone, even if the rest of the group wants him.

Collusion is the key word in this case, and here’s the key standard: “No Club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other Club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual Club decision-making [as to] whether to negotiate or not to negotiate with any player [or] whether to offer or not to offer a Player Contract to any player.”

Collusion can happen with as few as two teams, or with the league office and one team. And since the agreement can be “implied,” attorney Mark Geragos will have the ability to weave together text messages, emails, testimony, etc. in an effort to create the know-it-when-you-see-it impression that someone funny was going on in connection with Kaepernick’s failure to have anything going on in free agency.

York: Colin Kaepernick isn't being blackballed

  4. He opted out of his contract to test the waters. He found out that his high opinion of his skills did not match the markets opinion of his skills. Reality is often shocking to a sheltered mind.

  5. At this point I am starting to hope Kaepernick wins, gets a billion dollars in reparations for his suffering, and is forcibly made QB for Life of the People’s Beijing Bills just so the league folds and we can rebuild on the ashes.

  6. I’m being blackballed. Or is it the fact that nobody wants me on their team. Is that being blackballed??? Except I didn’t walk out on the team I was a “leader” on. That’s what a coward does

  8. All NFL teams- ” this guy isn’t a good player ,he’s a distraction to his team, and he’s polarizing to our fan base “.

    Lawyers- ” Collusion! We knew it! Pay up! “

  9. Now here comes the York bashers from this mornings story doing a 180 to jump on his bandwagon over this revelation.

  10. Collusion can be implied, but that would require some actual discussion about Kaepernick between clubs. Do you really think clubs discuss who they are not going to sign? Logic dictates not discussing anything about potential players, other than trades, to protect plans and negotiate minimal salary costs (teams don’t want players or other teams to know a market exists).

    Meanwhile, it is also entirely plausible that the man is not hired due to negative marketing impact, reduction in skill, and poor strategic fit. For collusion to fit as the reason, the others must be disproved as sound reasons for not hiring him. Good luck with that.

  11. In what other profession can you perform your job terribly, ruin the company’s brand, quit, then demand a job and sue them for not getting one?

  13. He has some talent, but is not worth the media circus that will follow. T.O. had the same sort of problem. Kap would have a job if the media would stop asking about him every three seconds.

  14. Wow! I could have sued my elementary school for collusion because no one wanted me on there kick ball team??!!

  18. I don’t get it…if I was an owner and I didn’t want him (for whatever reason)…as a competitor, I’d wish him on other teams.

    i.e., as a Vikings fan, I would enjoy seeing the Packers sign him.

    I don’t think they despise CK, I just think they don’t want to deal with the baggage…I don’t think there’s some sinister plot to keep him out of the NFL.

