York: Colin Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a formal claim of collusion against the NFL. The NFL wisely hasn’t said much about the pending legal proceeding. On Thursday, however, Kaepernick’s former boss did.

Asked by reporters whether Kaepernick is being “treated fairly” by the league, 49ers CEO Jed York said this, “It’s very difficult for me to say that, with Colin being here for a long period of time. Obviously, there’s the lawsuit that’s going on, so it’s hard for me to get into any details or really share my opinion. But I don’t believe that there’s base to that claim that he’s being blackballed.”

As previously explained, Kaepernick undoubtedly isn’t being blackballed in the classic sense, because the blackball procedure allows only one member of a group to vote to exclude someone, even if the rest of the group wants him.

Collusion is the key word in this case, and here’s the key standard: “No Club, its employees or agents shall enter into any agreement, express or implied, with the NFL or any other Club, its employees or agents to restrict or limit individual Club decision-making [as to] whether to negotiate or not to negotiate with any player [or] whether to offer or not to offer a Player Contract to any player.”

Collusion can happen with as few as two teams, or with the league office and one team. And since the agreement can be “implied,” attorney Mark Geragos will have the ability to weave together text messages, emails, testimony, etc. in an effort to create the know-it-when-you-see-it impression that someone funny was going on in connection with Kaepernick’s failure to have anything going on in free agency.