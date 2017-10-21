Browns sent Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman home from Houston for missing curfew

Getty Images

The winless Browns have been a mess on the field this year, and they have some problems off the field as well.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, last week in Houston receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman were both sent home early after they missed Saturday night curfew. Britt and Coleman had both already been ruled out for the game against the Texans with injuries, but they traveled with the team and were expected to attend meetings and team functions and stand on the sidelines during the game. Instead, they were already on the way back to Cleveland by kickoff.

The incident is the latest in a long line of disappointments for both players in Cleveland. The Browns signed Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract this offseason, and he’s been a big disappointment. Coleman was a first-round pick last year, but he’s been limited by injuries and has just 39 catches so far in his NFL career.

The Browns have not publicly addressed the matter. Britt is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Titans with knee and groin injuries, while Coleman remains on injured reserve with a broken hand.