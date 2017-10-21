Datone Jones dubs Brett Hundley a “future Hall of Famer”

Getty Images

The timeline may not work as smoothly, but the Packers could be in the early days of their third straight Canton-bound signal caller, according to one of his former teammates.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Datone Jones (a first-round pick of the Packers who had bounced around the rest of the NFC North this year) thinks Hundley will join the immortals, at some point.

“Brett Hundley is a great quarterback,” Jones said. “He’s a future Hall of Famer. I have no bad things to say about Brett Hundley. He’s a great guy.”

Jones played with Hundley at UCLA, and at Green Bay.

“Brett Hundley, he’s an all-star,” Jones said. “Brett’s sat behind Aaron Rodgers for a few years now. He could have easily been one of the top quarterbacks coming out of the draft, so just learning from [Packers coach Mike] McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, I don’t think he has anything to worry about.”

The Packers and their fans will worry, until further notice. Hundley gets his first real chance to show what he can do on Sunday, with the Saints coming to town and amazingly favored by nearly a touchdown. Future visitors to Lambeau Field won’t enter with such expectations if Hundley can make Jones look like a prophet.