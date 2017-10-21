Gregg Williams hopes Marcus Mariota’s hamstring is hurting “a lot”

Getty Images

Five years after the bounty scandal, the man at the heart of it is making jokes about quarterback injuries.

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has had a resurrection to his career that would impress even Marv Albert, tiptoed back down the “remember me” path on Friday when discussing Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played through a hamstring injury on Monday night.

“We will see how healthy he is,” Williams told reporters. “We have played some very mobile quarterbacks. Marcus is extremely mobile. He is very well coached. . . . When we are playing those kinds of guys, we are pretty well versed on making those decisions and trying to make them do what we want them to do, but he is very dangerous when he is out there. I hope his hamstring is hurting a lot.”

Williams laughed, but his history makes it a little less funny. Even if the Saints received unfairly harsh punishment (and they did) for offering walking-around money to players who already had an incentive to incapacitate opponents via clean, legal hits in part because it was a cultural reality in the NFL, Williams was at the center of that culture, with plenty of players from plenty of other teams Williams had coached immediately telling their own tales of bounties elsewhere.

The “joke” about Mariota serves as a reminder to everyone (including Browns ownership) about Williams’ history, especially at a time when Browns ownership may be thinking about possible interim head coaches from a staff that doesn’t have an offensive coordinator, if Browns ownership decides after tomorrow that 1-22 doesn’t cut it or that, after next Sunday in London, 1-23 requires a change in the status quo.