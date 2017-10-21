Jaguars promote Jaydon Mickens

Getty Images

The Jaguars promoted first-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens from the team’s practice squad. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived first-year wide receiver Max McCaffrey.



Mickens originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2016, and spent the entire 2016 season on the Raiders’ practice squad. He was waived by Oakland with an ankle injury Sept. 2, 2017, and signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad 17 days later.



Mickens played collegiately at the University of Washington, appearing in 53 career games and totaling 203 receptions for 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns.

McCaffrey caught one pass for 4 yards in five games with the Jaguars.