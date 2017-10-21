Jeremy Lane downgraded to out

Getty Images

As the Seattle Seahawks try to end the one-game winning streak of the juggernaut Giants, the Seahawks won’t have one of the key pieces from their defense.

The Seahawks have downgraded cornerback Jeremy Lane from doubtful to out, with a groin injury.

Lane missed the Week Five game against the Rams, and he’ll likewise miss this one. Which shouldn’t matter much, given that pretty much every Giants receiver is injured.

The Seahawks are the second straight team emerging from a bye to play the Giants. The Broncos apparently were a little too complacent; the Seahawks probably won’t be.