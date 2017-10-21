Josh Norman ruled out Monday night

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman will miss another game with a rib injury.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed today that Norman is out for Monday night’s game against the Eagles. Norman was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but it always looked like a long shot that he’d be able to return this quickly. Norman suffered the injury on October 2 against the Chiefs and has been out since then.

Washington would have loved to have its secondary at full strength against the Eagles, who are getting a big year from quarterback Carson Wentz. Instead they’ll be at less than 100 percent.

Also ruled out for Washington are a couple of offensive linemen, Tyler Catalina with a concussion and Ty Nsekhe with a core injury.