Kareem Hunt is first player ever with 100 scrimmage yards in first seven games

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gained 87 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving on Thursday night, putting him in exclusive company in NFL history.

Hunt is the only player ever to gain 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first seven NFL games. He was already the first player ever to gain 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first six NFL games.

How long can Hunt keep it going? If he can do it all year, that would be unprecedented. No player in NFL history has ever gained 100 yards from scrimmage in all 16 games of a season. Four players in NFL history have gained 100 scrimmage yards in 15 games of a season: Marcus Allen in 1985, Barry Sanders in 1997, Edgerrin James in 2000 and David Johnson in 2016.

Hunt has an NFL-high 1,002 yards from scrimmage this season, joining Eric Dickerson as the only players in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in their first seven career games. Dickerson set the rookie record with 2,212 yards from scrimmage in 1983, and Hunt is on pace to top that with 2,290.

If Hunt stays healthy, he has a chance to have a rookie season unlike any other in NFL history.