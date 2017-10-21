Lane Johnson returns on Monday, Ronald Darby might

Getty Images

The Eagles host Washington on Monday night, in a critical rematch of their annual home-and-home series which saw the Eagles win in Washington earlier in the season. As Philly tries to extend their record to 6-1, they’ll be getting one key player back, and maybe another.

Tackle Lane Johnson has no label applied to him on the final injury report of the week, which means he’s good to go after suffering a concussion 13 days ago. (Johnson missed the Week Six win over the Panthers.)

Possibly joining Johnson will be cornerback Ronald Darby, who dislocated an ankle during the Week One win at Washington and hasn’t played since.

Darby officially is questionable, as are linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), and running back Wendell Smallwood (knee). No other players appear on the final report in advance of the Monday night game.