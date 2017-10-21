Packers promote Jermaine Whitehead

Getty Images

The Packers promoted safety Jermaine Whitehead from the practice squad Saturday.



Whitehead originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Auburn in 2015. He spent most of his rookie season on the 49ers’ practice squad.

The Ravens signed him to their 53-player roster on Dec. 23, 2015, and he was inactive for the final two games. After Baltimore waived him May 13, 2016, Whitehead signed with Green Bay a few days later.

He appeared in two games for the Packers last season, seeing action on special teams. Whitehead was on the Packers’ practice squad for the rest of the 2016 regular season and postseason and for the first six games of this season.