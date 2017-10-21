PFTPM gets you ready for Week Seven

PFTPM

You may have seen references to the PFTPM podcast here in recent days and wondered, “What the hell is the PFTPM podcast?”

In lieu of saying “none of your damn business” (since after all this is a business), the PFTPM podcast is, basically, a four-times-per-week chance for me to talk directly to you, primarily about the events that unfolded during the day and whatever else I feel like talking about.

On Fridays during the season, I’ll feel like talking about the Sunday of games to come. Which is precisely what I did this Friday. So on this relatively slow Saturday morning (then again I haven’t checked certain Twitter accounts yet), you can take 40 minutes or so and listen to it all.

But don’t sit and listen and stare at your cell phone device. Multitask. Rake the leaves. Wax the car. Sand the floor. Paint the fence. Or read PFT while listening to PFTPM.

Those who have listened to the four-days-per-week-for-now (but maybe five and possibly even six) program may realize a slightly different tone and attitude from me. That’s because PFTPM is a lot like old-school PFT. It’s just me, talking directly to you, saying whatever I feel like saying. Until someone notices and says, “Florio, you can’t say that.” (Maybe I shouldn’t be trying to get more people to listen.)

We’ll also have periodic guests on PFTPM, with Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scheduled to appear early this week. Although we’ll continue to have plenty of guests on PFT Live (our morning radio/TV show), the PFTPM conversations can be more open-ended, looser, and relaxed, without worrying about the amount of time left in a break or whether the guest drops an F bomb.

In the interim, I need a small favor. After you listen to the PFTPM podcast, rate it and review it (hopefully without any F bombs) at Apple Podcasts. And then subscribe to it, so you’ll have it ready to roll as soon as it’s released.

To make it easy for you to listen (or a little bit harder to not listen since you can’t claim you don’t know how to find it), look down.

Not that far down. Just a little bit down.