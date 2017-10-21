Ravens re-sign Tony Bergstrom

Getty Images

The Ravens re-signed offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom on Saturday. They had released him Thursday to make room for wide receiver Griff Whalen.

To make room, the Ravens waived cornerback Tony McRae.

The Ravens needed depth in the offensive line, having already ruled out right guard Matt Skura with a sprained right knee. The had only six healthy offensive linemen before bringing back Bergstrom.

Baltimore acquired Bergstrom in a trade with the Cardinals just before final cuts in September. He played in three games and was inactive for three this season.

In his career, Bergstrom has played in 43 games, with four starts.