Saturday one-liners

Patriots WR Chris Hogan sounds like a Bill Belichick ventriloquist doll when talking about facing Atlanta again.

The Dolphins get another chance to play the team that “beat the sh-t out of” them in Week Three.

Bills WR Deonte Thompson discusses all the things he can do or the team.

The Jets have considered giving DL Muhammad Wilkerson a game off in order to heal shoulder and toe injuries.

A rare bright spot for the dull Ravens offense has been left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Various current and former Bengals talk about their “two-chinstrap” game at Pittsburgh.

As Browns DE Myles Garrett gets farther removed from his ankle injury, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says they’re “turning him loose.”

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown are getting it done; the rest of the offense isn’t.

Texans assistant head coach Romeo Crennel enjoys his new role.

Colts CB Quincy Wilson, a second-round pick, has played in only two games and participated in only 17 snaps.

Speaking of second-round pick who have become disappointments, Titans LB Kevin Dodd may get a chance to play with the starters in Cleveland.

The ankle injury to Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette could end T.J. Yeldon‘s five-game streak of healthy scratches.

A little #selfawareness from Broncos K Brandon McManus: “I haven’t missed a kick in practice or warm-ups this season. It’s just the games, and right now in the games, I stink.”

The Chiefs may get some injured players back for their next game.

The Chargers welcomed Las Vegas shooting survivor Jonathan Smith on Friday.

Raiders LB Navorro Bowman could be the one thing on which Oakland and San Francisco fans agree.

Get to know Cowboys WR Cole Beasley.

Giants rookie TE Evan Engram is drawing comparisons to Jordan Reed.

The Eagles chose WR Alshon Jeffery over Terrelle Pryor, and so far it looks like the Eagles made the right choice.

New Washington K Nick Rose is used to relocating with little notice.

They’re calling Bears QB Mitch Trubisky the Pretty Boy Assassin. (Which means that my Internet son will now start calling him Mitch Tedbundy.)

Lions RB Tion Green is contributing on the scout team.

The Packers’ offensive line is still in a state of flux.

Free agency could impact the Vikings’ defensive line in 2018.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn says his team is a “little bit on edge in a good way.”

Here’s a closer look at the 150 career sacks from Panthers DE Julius Peppers.

Saints coach Sean Payton said that CB Delvin Breaux is closing in on a return to action.

The Buccaneers defense will get a major boost from the return of LB Kwon Alexander.

Rams P Johnny Hekker will be getting plenty of love from Nigel and his mates.

49ers DL Arik Armstead would have played with a club on his hand, but he couldn’t.

Seahawks DE Frank Clark realizes how quickly seasons, and careers, can end.

In this week’s round of Guess That Profanity!?, here’s Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, discussing himself and L.A. defensive coordinator Wade Phillips: “Yeah, we’re old [expletives].”