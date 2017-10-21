Texans lead NFL in scoring since Deshaun Watson became starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Houston Texans started Tom Savage at quarterback in Week One, and the result was a disaster, as the Texans were held scoreless in the first half. Houston coach Bill O’Brien made a change at halftime, and the results have been extraordinary.

Since Deshaun Watson became Houston’s starting quarterback in Week Two, the Texans have scored more points than any other team in the NFL. The Texans have scored 170 points since Week Two, five more than the Chiefs, who have scored the next-most — and the Chiefs did it in one more game because that includes the 30 points the Chiefs scored on Thursday night.

But even that 170 points since Week Two understates just how much of an impact Watson has had on the Texans’ offense because his first start came on a short work week on a Thursday night in Week Two, and that night the Texans won by a score of 13-9.

Since Week Three, when Watson got his first start with a full week to prepare, the Texans have scored 157 points — 19 more than the second-place Chiefs who, again, have played one more game than the Texans over the same time period.

Watson has 14 touchdown passes over the last four weeks. No other player has more than 10. Watson also leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards, with 202.

In a short period of time, the Texans’ offense has gone from incompetent with Savage under center to sensational with Watson running the show. There’s no question that Watson is a dynamic young talent. The only question is, what the hell was O’Brien thinking starting the season with Watson on the bench?