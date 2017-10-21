Through six weeks, Deshaun Watson has the most popular rookie jersey

Getty Images

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has emerged quickly as one of the best players in the NFL. He likewise has the best-selling jersey among all rookies.

According to NFLShop.com, from the start of the regular season through Week Six, the top-selling jersey belongs to Watson.

No. 2 belongs to Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, followed by Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Jets safety Jamal Adams, Steelers running back James Conner, and Browns safety Jabrill Peppers.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could soon join the list, if he keeps playing like he has during his first two games. 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard could as well, if his team manages to upset the Cowboys on Sunday.