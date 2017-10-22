Aaron Jones has 70 yards on Packers’ first series

Getty Images

Brett Hundley will have an easy day if the Saints can’t figure out how to stop the run.

Rookie Aaron Jones started over Ty Montgomery and run wild on the Saints on the first series. He gained 70 yards on only four carries, including a 46-yard touchdown run. It staked the Packers to a quick 7-0 with only two minutes gone in the game.

Jones saw his first action from scrimmage after Montgomery fractured ribs and Jamaal Williams injured his knee in Week 4 against the Bears. The fifth-round pick from UTEP entered Sunday’s game averaging 15 carries for 71.7 yards and had two touchdowns in three games.

Hundley attempted only one pass in the opening drive, an incompletion.