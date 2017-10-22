Dolphins waiting for word on MRI before thinking about Thursday’s QB

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler left Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Jets with a chest injury early in the third quarter and did not return to action.

After the game, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that the team’s medical staff has an idea of the diagnosis for Cutler, but that the quarterback will have an MRI done in addition to X-rays before they make any final evaluations of his condition.

That will also presumably be the point when the Dolphins make their first stab at determining who will be their starter against the Ravens on Thursday night.

“We’ll get there,” Gase said of picking a starter for that game.

Whatever the tests find regarding Cutler’s injury, one would imagine that the short turnaround works against his chances of playing.

Cutler got blasted by Jordan Jenkins on the hit that ended his day and took several other hits before that point in the contest. He was 12-of-16 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Matt Moore was 13-of-21 for 188 yards and also threw two touchdowns and an interception. Both of Moore’s scores came in the fourth quarter as they erased a 28-14 Jets lead before hitting a game-winning field goal set up by intercepting Josh McCown with less than a minute to play in the game.