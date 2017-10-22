Adam Jones inactive for Bengals against Steelers

Getty Images

Well, at least the Bengals don’t have to worry about cornerback Adam Jones getting into a fight with the Steelers today.

Of course, Jones being inactive creates a bigger problem, as it leaves them without the guy who generally covers Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The veteran cornerback was doubtful this week with a back injury, and won’t play for the short-handed Bengals.

Also inactive for Cincinnati are wide receiver John Ross, safety Derron Smith, offensive linemen Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and H-back Ryan Hewitt.

For the Steelers, the inactives are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, cornerback Brian Allen, linebacker Arthur Moats. tackle Jerald Hawkins, tackle Marcus Gilbert, and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.