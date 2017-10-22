Anthem issue delays Goodell contract

AP

An unexpected, but possibly avoidable, complication has delayed the NFL from finalizing Commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the anthem controversy has delayed the finalization of the Goodell deal, along with all other business issues that otherwise would have been addressed during the previously-scheduled quarterly meetings.

Schefter suggests that the Goodell contract would have been put to bed this week but for the anthem issue. Actually, PFT has learned the Goodell deal likely would have been signed and seal during the committee meetings from nearly four weeks ago, which instead became an impromptu full-blown ownership meeting regarding the anthem controversy.

The NFL, on Goodell’s watch, has been far more reactive than proactive. When the anthem controversy was merely simmering, there was no reaction — other than, possibly/allegedly, to shun from the sport the man who made the rest of the players aware of their power. And so, as the issue has become the NFL’s abnormal new normal, it’s fitting that the five-year extension remains unresolved, and it’s hard not to wonder whether, at some point, Goodell’s efforts to fix the problem (and his past failure to do so) will impact either the terms being offered or the desire to execute the deal.

For now, there’s no specific reason to think it’s heading in that direction. But that all could change, especially with the anthem controversy still thriving and the league’s annual military appreciation month looming.