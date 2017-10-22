Arthur Blank on Super Bowl closure: “There’s nothing open”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT
The game of the day arrives tonight, when the Falcons and Patriots meet for a rematch the game of the year. In Super Bowl LI, Atlanta coughed up a 25-point lead and capped the collapse by blowing a chance to ice the game while still up by eight and in field goal range. But the obvious story line — that this gives the Falcons a chance for some sort of closure — is the very story line the Falcons have been desperate to downplay all year.

No, no closure,” Blank told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media while leaving the league meetings held in New York this week. “There’s nothing open. I mean, if there’s nothing open, there’s nothing to close.”

Saying it doesn’t make it so, however. For months, the Falcons have been saying there’s no Super Bowl hangover, but surely there is — especially when the problem of blown leads still exits, most recently via a 17-0 collapse against the Dolphins last week.

“Last year is finished,” Blank said, surely hopeful that the words can will the team toward an impossible destination. “I’d say the franchise had a wonderful year, I mean that truly. Both on and off the field. We finished our stadium, the team had a wonderful year, competed at the highest level. It didn’t end the way we wanted to, we certainly didn’t conclude the way we wanted to. But we’ve learned from it, grown from it, I think we’re better for it.”

“Better” can be defined in a variety of ways. At 3-2, the Falcons definitely aren’t “better” than they were in 2016 through five games. And with a loss tonight, they’ll have to go 9-1 over the final 10 game to be “better” than they were for the full season.

Regardless, Blank insists that an eight-month reunion with the Patriots means nothing other than it’s the next game the 2017 Falcons have to play.

“I don’t think it’s an issue, I really don’t,” Blank said, convincing few along the way that it’s not an issue. “Not for the staff, the coach, for the players. They are onto this year. You have this 24-hour rule. You don’t have a grace period from one year to the next because you lost the Super Bowl. It doesn’t work that way. You don’t get six days off when you lose a game to end your season. We’re beyond that. Right now, we’ve lost the last two games at home — which is not good. We’re on the road for three games. We got enough to focus on.”

He’s right about that, but they also are thinking about the Super Bowl rematch, no matter how hard Blank or coach Dan Quinn or anyone else is trying to say that they’re not. Wouldn’t it make more sense to just acknowledge the obvious instead of trying to act like it’s not there?

And even if the team’s players who were on the team in February somehow magically forget what they experienced in February in Houston as the game begins, there’s no way they’ll forget about it if they happen to build a double-digit lead in the second half. Or if they’re driving toward the New England end zone with a chance to make it a two-score game at a time when the Patriots wouldn’t have enough time to score twice.

  4. Of course it will rankle – even if for no other reason than until a team loses a bigger lead the 2017 Falcons will always be mentioned every time a team is more than 2 scores up in the SB.

    But Super Bowl hangovers – every team needs not just talent but luck to lift the trophy, and in the “Age of Parity” of salary caps and free agency, both SB teams suffer the most talent drain of the league as players and staffers attract bigger paydays elsewhere making it much, much harder to repeat or even get back to the big game. That is what makes Belichick and Brady so remarkable – almost 2/3rds of the SB51 team were new since SB49 and over half the SB51 Pats team had never been to any SB. “Super Bowl Hangovers?” no, “luck and parity”.

  5. The owner can say anything, but trust me there is revenge talk in the Falcons locker room. This game is about their psyche moving forward.

  6. .
    Patriots CBs Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe are already declared out. Therefore, it would appear that the outcome of the game depends on lifetime special teamer and part time CB, Johnson Bademosi. Bademosi, who was acquired from the Lions late in camp for a sixth round pick. probably never envisioned a situation where he’d be the focal point of a nationally televised Super Bowl rematch.
    .

  7. Yeah keep telling yourself that ,,,,,,Iam a NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS fan and I could not get a good nights sleep for about a week after that game !

  8. This game can’t offer any closure. Falcons have to win the Super Bowl to have chance. Even if they did, they would still lament not winning two in a row. The patriots and their fans still can’t accept what happened in 2007 despite all the success since. It’s just the way it is.

  9. This dude’s a joke. He endorsed the players spitting in our faces earlier in the year. People don’t forget Art. You should have stayed quiet and gauged how the anthem protest was going to play out. Instead you sided immediately with the racial extortionists. Look it up.

