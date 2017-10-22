Bears win without a quarterback, hammer Panthers

AP

The Panthers had a former MVP at quarterback. The Bears barely had a quarterback at all.

So naturally, the Bears were the ones to win a blowout.

Chicago beat the Panthers 17-3, with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky doing the most important thing he could do — not scrwe it up.

Trubisky was a mere 4-of-7 for 107 yards, and the Bears rode a pair of defensive touchdowns to a win, improving to 3-4.

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson had a 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter, and a 76-yard interception return in the second, and that was all the offense the Bears needed. According to the NFL, he’s the first player in league history to have two defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in the same game.

The Panthers held them to 153 yards of total offense, but it didn’t matter because they were too busy making mistakes.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw two interceptions, and the Panthers showed a disturbing nonchalance on offense. Between letting the clock run out on the first half to a number of play-clock issues.

It didn’t help as their already bad injury issues grew worse. Center Ryan Kalil aggravated his previous neck issue in the first half and didn’t return (after missing the previous five games), and Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner left with a knee injury.

They entered the game without three other captains, as tight end Greg Olsen, middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and safety Kurt Coleman unavailable. Without that kind of leadership, they looked fairly rudderless, and fell to 4-3 with their second consecutive loss.