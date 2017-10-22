Bengals and Steelers in a shootout, of course

Getty Images

The Bengals are missing a number of key offensive parts. But they aren’t necessarily missing a beat either.

With Andy Dalton hitting tight end Tyler Kroft (of course), the Bengals are tied 14-14 with the Steelers in the second quarter, answering blow for blow.

The fact it came on fourth-and-1 made it more impressive, as the Bengals are playing both aggressively and well.

Dalton also found Brandon LaFell for a score, as they try to find an offensive identity without tight end Tyler Eifert, first-rounder John Ross and others.

The two teams have already piled up 314 yards of total offense, midway through the second quarter of a game which features the league’s second0 and third-ranked defenses.