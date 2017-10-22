Bills waste chance to add points just before half, lead 10-6

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston moved the team well on their first two drives of the first half, but they only got field goals out of them and attempts to add more points to the board were hindered by a pair of second quarter turnovers.

The second of those came when Winston was intercepted by Bills linebacker Matt Milano over the middle with 23 seconds left to play in the half. Milano returned the ball to the Tampa 26-yard-line and the Bills gained eight yards on a short pass to LeSean McCoy before using their final timeout. Tyrod Taylor threw a short pass to Jordan Matthews on the next play and it turned out to be the final one as Matthews was tackled in bounds and the Bills couldn’t spike the ball in time to try a field goal.

That led to boos at New Era Stadium and the clock mismanagement means the Bills went into the locker room with a 10-6 lead instead of a bigger one. It was also the second time they failed to get points off a Winston turnover. Ryan Davis forced a fumble on a sack and Leonard Johnson recovered near midfield, but Steven Hauschka missed a 44-yard field goal to keep the score the same.

Taylor is 9-of-18 for 100 yards and has run for 53 yards while McCoy has run for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Winston opened the game 9-of-12 for 115 yards and went 6-of-12 for 65 yards from there in a half that featured missed opportunities for both teams to put points on the board.