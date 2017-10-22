Browns bench DeShone Kizer for Cody Kessler

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson just loves changing quarterbacks.

After benching DeShone Kizer for Kevin Hogan last week, then putting Kizer back in the starting lineup and demoting Hogan to third string, Jackson has made yet another change.

With the Browns trailing the Titans 6-3 in the third quarter, Jackson has benched Kizer and put in Cody Kessler, the second-year player who was a third-round draft pick of the Browns last year.

Kizer threw two interceptions before he was benched. On Kessler’s first series the Browns started on their own 1-yard line and Kessler threw the ball well, marching the Browns down the field. No one should be surprised if Kessler keeps the starting job next week.