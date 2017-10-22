Browns bench DeShone Kizer for Cody Kessler

October 22, 2017
Browns coach Hue Jackson just loves changing quarterbacks.

After benching DeShone Kizer for Kevin Hogan last week, then putting Kizer back in the starting lineup and demoting Hogan to third string, Jackson has made yet another change.

With the Browns trailing the Titans 6-3 in the third quarter, Jackson has benched Kizer and put in Cody Kessler, the second-year player who was a third-round draft pick of the Browns last year.

Kizer threw two interceptions before he was benched. On Kessler’s first series the Browns started on their own 1-yard line and Kessler threw the ball well, marching the Browns down the field. No one should be surprised if Kessler keeps the starting job next week.

  1. “No one should be surprised if Kessler keeps the starting job next week.”
    _______

    Or if he ends up third string or even gets released outright. It’s that level of unpredictability that makes them the Browns.

  5. Kessler should have been the starter from day 1. Had a good year last year, plagued by injuries. Arm strength is a buzz term. Kizer finally started to throw down the field late in the first half, then two interceptions happened. Kessler needs playing time. Browns have a chance if D can now hold.

  7. Clearly the Browns are SB bound. Whatever you do, don’t let your young QB face any adversity… Or even worse, work through adversity and maybe gain confidence… Because again, Cleveland is so good this year. It’s okay to lose, let the kid play.

  9. I know about the talent issue with the Browns but this is a coaching or evaluation issue. With 3 healthy quarterbacks after the entire off-season and 1/4 into the season the depth chart is a toss-up. That isn’t a talent problem. If they can’t evaluate a QB after seeing them for months in their system then how can they evaluate a draft pick which by it’s nature has far less information.

  10. Revoke the Cleveland Franchise and open bids for a new one with new owners at some other city. It is time to end the Democrat party’s official football team.

  12. This is embarrassing. For everyone.

    Just when you think the meltdown is contained, another reactor explodes and sends radioactive waste barreling towards the earth’s core. They continue to reach new lows weekly.

  13. Revoke the Cleveland Franchise and open bids for a new one with new owners at some other city. It is time to end the Democrat party’s official football team.
    ————————
    I’m confused….the Browns owner is a huge Republican donor and his brother is the Republican governor of Tennessee. Please quit trying to link politics and sports…

  14. Hue Jackson created this mess when he decided to start an unprepared rookie quarterback in the offseason. Everyone except the Browns coaches and front office knew Kizer would be a two-year project (fans, college coaches, scouts, etc), yet they still decided to make him #1 on the depth chart in front of two other young quarterbacks with barely any experience. They had McCown that could have lead the offense. They had Osweiler. They could’ve kicked the tires on other vets. But no, why do what works in the NFL when you think you’re smarter than everyone else?

