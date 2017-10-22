Browns will know more about Joe Thomas on Monday

Getty Images

The consecutive snap streak for Browns left tackle Joe Thomas ended Sunday. The consecutive start streak for Thomas could end next Sunday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns will know more about whether and to what extent Thomas will miss time on Monday. He exited Sunday’s game with a triceps injury.

Thomas, the third overall pick in the 2007 draft, somehow has managed to stay healthy through nearly ten-and-a-half seasons. The injury comes at a time when other teams may have been considering trying to trade for him. Now, with the trade deadline only nine days away, a deal becomes even less likely.