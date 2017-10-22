Cardinals will stick with Stanton and Gabbert, for now

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will miss at least eight weeks after suffering a broken arm on Sunday. The Cardinals will be applying the “next man up” standard in his absence.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the 33-0 loss that Drew Stanton moves from No. 2 to No. 1, and that Blaine Gabbert slides from No. 3 to No. 2. Asked why it would be Stanton, Arians applied basic logic: “He’s No. 2. You don’t skip 2 to go to 3.” (The 2011 Broncos would beg to differ.)

The Cardinals have been in this position before, and Stanton later suffered a season-ending injury. They currently have no other quarterbacks on the roster or practice squad.