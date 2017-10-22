Carson Palmer leaves with left arm injury

AP

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer headed to the locker room before halftime after getting hit by Alec Ogletree. He held his left arm close to his chest as he went in, and Arizona lists him questionable to return.

Backup Drew Stanton has replaced Palmer.

Aaron Donald sacked Palmer earlier in the game, and Palmer took two other hits, including Ogletree’s, in the first half. Palmer was intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner on the play that knocked him out of the game, leading to the first touchdown by either team.

After Joyner’s interception return, Todd Gurley went 18 yards on the following play for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead over Arizona.

Palmer went 10-for-18 for 122 yards and the interception.