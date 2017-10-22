Carson Palmer will not return

AP

The Cardinals downgraded quarterback Carson Palmer to out with a left arm injury. Palmer was injured in the second quarter when he was hit by Alec Ogletree, throwing an interception on the play.

Palmer went to the locker room before the first half ended and did not return with his teammates when they returned to the field.

He finished 10-for-18 for 122 yards and the interception.

The Rams had center John Sullivan leave in the third quarter with a knee injury. The team lists him as questionable to return.

In the first half, Los Angeles lost wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a concussion.

The Rams hold a commanding 26-0 lead as Cardinals backup Drew Stanton has gone 3-of-6 for 14 yards and an interception.